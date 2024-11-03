EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Shares Down 5.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) traded down 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.93 and last traded at $16.93. 394,267 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 458,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EVER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, EverQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EverQuote

EverQuote Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.78.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.81 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. EverQuote’s revenue was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverQuote

In other EverQuote news, Director David B. Blundin sold 65,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $1,779,643.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 192,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,207,619.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David B. Blundin sold 65,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $1,779,643.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 192,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,207,619.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 3,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $69,671.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,911.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,629 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in EverQuote by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 30,699 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in EverQuote by 244,503.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 293,404 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in EverQuote during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 532,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 18,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,487,000 after buying an additional 30,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.