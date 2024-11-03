Everscale Hits 24 Hour Volume of $62,954.36 (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, Everscale has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One Everscale coin can now be purchased for about $0.0209 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Everscale has a market cap of $41.51 million and approximately $62,954.36 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Everscale Profile

Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,117,524,486 coins and its circulating supply is 1,985,523,482 coins. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

