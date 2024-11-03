ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Price Target Raised to $50.00

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $41.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.45. ExlService has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $42.27.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $472.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $1,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,509,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,401,471.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ExlService news, EVP Anita Mahon sold 25,670 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $911,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,423.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 40,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $1,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,509,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,401,471.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,875 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,859 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

