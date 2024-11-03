Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Releases Earnings Results

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS.
Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of XOM opened at $114.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.67 and a 200 day moving average of $116.35. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $453.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.
Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.
Exxon Mobil Company Profile
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
