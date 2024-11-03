Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.37.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $114.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 532.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,935,779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158,054 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $980,210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7,761.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,893,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $808,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805,982 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,197,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523,429 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,235,972,000 after buying an additional 5,330,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

