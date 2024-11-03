F M Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

F M Investments LLC raised its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,917 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC owned 0.30% of Oceaneering International worth $7,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,819,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 21.0% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,365,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,263 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,253,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,323,000 after buying an additional 398,209 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 550,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after buying an additional 277,247 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 13.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,849,000 after acquiring an additional 239,701 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Oceaneering International

In other news, SVP Earl Childress sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $257,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,920.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 3,300 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $75,702.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,573.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Earl Childress sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,920.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,975 shares of company stock valued at $585,413 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on OII shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Oceaneering International from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

Oceaneering International stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 2.35. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $30.45.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.08). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $679.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

