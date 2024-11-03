F M Investments LLC Sells 1,269 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

F M Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 30.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 21.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 517,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,816,000 after purchasing an additional 91,404 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 64.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 627,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,402,000 after purchasing an additional 246,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 23.8% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 91,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crown Castle from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup set a $128.00 price target on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.87.

Shares of CCI opened at $106.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.78 and a 200 day moving average of $105.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The company has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 221.99%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

