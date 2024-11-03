F M Investments LLC Sells 4,002 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

F M Investments LLC decreased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,002 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $6,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.86.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF opened at $98.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $106.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.74. The firm has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.35%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

