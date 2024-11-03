F M Investments LLC Sells 746 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

F M Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC owned 0.17% of Quaker Chemical worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the second quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $161.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.87 and its 200 day moving average is $172.29. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $142.81 and a 52 week high of $221.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $462.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KWR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KWR

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.