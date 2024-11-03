Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target Raised to C$2,200.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Free Report) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FFH. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,950.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,325.00 to C$1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Stock Up 9.1 %

Shares of FFH opened at C$1,888.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of C$1,152.53 and a one year high of C$1,888.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1,681.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1,587.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$50.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$51.23 by C($0.36). The business had revenue of C$10.25 billion during the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 17.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fairfax Financial will post 212.3039807 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fairfax Financial

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Clarke sold 2,000 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,646.93, for a total transaction of C$3,293,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 632 shares in the company, valued at C$1,040,859.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. In other Fairfax Financial news, Senior Officer Peter Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,646.93, for a total value of C$3,293,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,040,859.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 500 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,629.00, for a total transaction of C$814,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,953 shares of company stock worth $11,304,176. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.