Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 11,101 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,101 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.17.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO opened at $53.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.43. The company has a market capitalization of $91.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $54.95.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 233.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.92%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

