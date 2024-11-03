Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,741 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,807,000 after acquiring an additional 815,598 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,104,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,664,000 after purchasing an additional 539,682 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,377,000 after buying an additional 52,301 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,665,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,105,000 after buying an additional 285,180 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 3,005,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,371,000 after buying an additional 166,821 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI opened at $58.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $52.93 and a one year high of $59.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.98 and a 200 day moving average of $57.43.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

