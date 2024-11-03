Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 5,597 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 51.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $208.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $144.84 and a twelve month high of $237.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.84 and its 200-day moving average is $191.29. The stock has a market cap of $192.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 97.23%.

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bernstein Bank increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.12.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

