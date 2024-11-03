Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 56,398 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 205.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,398 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 996.2% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,140,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,353,000 after buying an additional 3,762,442 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,859,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,613 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,471,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,505 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 347.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,713,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 2,400,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,010,000 after purchasing an additional 898,755 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTL stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $29.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.86.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

