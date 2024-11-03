Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,823 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 649.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 148,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 128,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

