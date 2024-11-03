Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 184,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 18,631 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,728,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,180,000 after acquiring an additional 59,930 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,009,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 39.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

AVDE stock opened at $63.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $67.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.20.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

