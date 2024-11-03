Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 4,926 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,994 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3,332.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,903,000 after buying an additional 6,084,993 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $493,715,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,673,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $425,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DIS opened at $95.81 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $81.82 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.16 and its 200 day moving average is $97.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Piper Sandler began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

