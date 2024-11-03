Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. Federal National Mortgage Association had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $38.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion.
FNMA stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.30. 7,793,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,841,047. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $1.99.
