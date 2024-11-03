FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,527 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,991 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $22,308,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in FedEx by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,854 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.1% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 982 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,533 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $334.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on FedEx from $347.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on FedEx from $333.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.17.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX opened at $274.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $234.45 and a twelve month high of $313.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $277.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.03.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 34.05%.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.