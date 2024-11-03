Fernwood Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,573 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24,883.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,832,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,539 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $441,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,845,000 after buying an additional 1,856,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,098,000 after buying an additional 1,520,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.98. 21,222,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,207,612. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $166.79 and a 12 month high of $228.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.58.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

