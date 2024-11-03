Fernwood Investment Management LLC Has $608,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 291.7% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 720.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 168.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.71.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.0 %

UPS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,266,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,343. The stock has a market cap of $114.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.51 and a 200-day moving average of $135.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $123.12 and a one year high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.49%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.