Fernwood Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,536 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 406.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,135,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,292,000 after buying an additional 3,318,702 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,254.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,049,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,746 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,807,000 after purchasing an additional 815,598 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.9% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,203,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,611,000 after purchasing an additional 576,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,839,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,286,000 after purchasing an additional 573,494 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPI stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.47. 3,243,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,127,046. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.43. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.93 and a fifty-two week high of $59.97. The firm has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

