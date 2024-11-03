Fernwood Investment Management LLC Sells 337 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $10,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGK. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 492,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,593,000 after purchasing an additional 38,532 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,814,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $2.71 on Friday, hitting $322.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,923. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $230.64 and a 12 month high of $332.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $318.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

