Fernwood Investment Management LLC Sells 73,187 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 81.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 73,187 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 405,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,297,000 after acquiring an additional 204,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,695,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,379,000 after purchasing an additional 54,441 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 113.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 54,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 8,078.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 16,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Glenn Hiltpold sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $32,835.49. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,729.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 915 shares of company stock valued at $75,125. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,090. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.26 and a 200-day moving average of $80.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.17. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.99 and a 12-month high of $89.46.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.12). Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $269.78 million during the quarter.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 104.35%.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

