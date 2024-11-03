First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Position Boosted by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 93.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,585 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $8,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at $298,180,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,064,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,740,984,000 after buying an additional 47,167 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 3,577.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,943,000 after acquiring an additional 34,058 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 225.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 42,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,979,000 after acquiring an additional 29,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 770.1% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 27,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,312,000 after acquiring an additional 24,528 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,926.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.80. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,359.29 and a 12-month high of $2,174.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,942.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,838.89.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $45.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $47.40 by ($1.53). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 13.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $55.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 189.06 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.76%.

FCNCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,025.90.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

