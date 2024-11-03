First National Bank Sioux Falls Acquires New Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 28,766.7% in the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 189,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,813,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.25. The stock had a trading volume of 16,473,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,326,439. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $83.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.69. The company has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Phillip Securities restated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

