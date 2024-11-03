First National Bank Sioux Falls Has $6.82 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,601 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 3.1% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $6,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 251.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $64.24. The company had a trading volume of 276,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,593. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.05. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $66.51.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

