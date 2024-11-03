FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESG) Trading Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESG – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $134.65 and last traded at $133.82. Approximately 4,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $133.42.

FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $214.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

About FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund

The FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (ESG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX USA ESG Select KPIs index. The fund follows a principles-based index composed of US-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. ESG was launched on Jul 13, 2016 and is managed by FlexShares.

