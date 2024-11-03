Focus Financial Network Inc. Acquires 507 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 155.0% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 46,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Macquarie upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.13.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $97.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.35. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $117.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

