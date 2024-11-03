Focus Financial Network Inc. Purchases New Stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 62.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 539,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,000 after purchasing an additional 208,055 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 139.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 183,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 107,035 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 232.0% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 160,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 112,425 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

URA stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.