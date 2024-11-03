Focus Financial Network Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Focus Financial Network Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 3,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. TNF LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

TIP stock opened at $107.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.19 and a twelve month high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

