Focus Financial Network Inc. Reduces Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Focus Financial Network Inc. trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 32.2% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 57.7% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 9,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UPS opened at $134.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $114.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.51 and a 200 day moving average of $135.58. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $123.12 and a one year high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 98.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.71.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

