Focus Financial Network Inc. Sells 597 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Focus Financial Network Inc. cut its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,266 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. XN LP grew its stake in Salesforce by 24.2% in the second quarter. XN LP now owns 464,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $119,420,000 after purchasing an additional 90,616 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $2,178,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Salesforce by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the third quarter worth about $523,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.1 %

CRM stock opened at $294.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.27. The stock has a market cap of $281.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.69 and a twelve month high of $318.71.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 27.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Phillip Securities reiterated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.37.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total value of $352,268.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,585,731.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 60,522 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $18,156,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total value of $352,268.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,585,731.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,303 shares of company stock valued at $42,024,385 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

