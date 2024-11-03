Fort L.P. Buys Shares of 1,474 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Fort L.P. purchased a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in 3M by 11.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Northern Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,869 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Melius Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.27.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.22. 3,068,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,918,945. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.00 and a 200 day moving average of $115.31. 3M has a twelve month low of $75.40 and a twelve month high of $141.34.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 104.66% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.35%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

