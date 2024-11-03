Fort L.P. Buys Shares of 3,114 Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 67,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 41,416 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at $815,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,158,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter valued at $52,948,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 884.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 68,765 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Shares of Korn Ferry stock remained flat at $70.65 during trading on Friday. 191,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,470. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $45.83 and a 52 week high of $76.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.27. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.55.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Korn Ferry news, insider Michael Distefano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $361,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,031.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Distefano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $361,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,031.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 16,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $1,205,089.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,424,298.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,201 shares of company stock worth $6,329,320. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

