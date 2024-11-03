Fort L.P. Lowers Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Fort L.P. cut its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,915 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNPR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,928 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,308 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 39.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 727,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,943,000 after purchasing an additional 206,072 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 11.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,488 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.00. 5,172,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,964,612. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average is $37.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32, a P/E/G ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.69. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $39.79.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.79%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.