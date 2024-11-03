Fort L.P. Reduces Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Fort L.P. cut its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,013,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 518.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after buying an additional 39,839 shares during the period. BayBridge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,844,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAR traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $260.57. 1,481,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,083. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.12. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.75 and a twelve month high of $266.58. The stock has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $258.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.39.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

