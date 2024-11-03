Fort L.P. Sells 138 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Fort L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter valued at about $1,961,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at about $2,180,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 7.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 450.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 14.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Grand Canyon Education

In related news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $211,845.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,249.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $136.14. The stock had a trading volume of 131,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,452. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.48 and a 1 year high of $157.53. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.87.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOPE. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

