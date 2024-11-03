Fort L.P. Sells 42 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fort L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 0.8% of Fort L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $545.35. 792,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,561. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $579.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $518.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.49. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $413.92 and a 12 month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.00.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

