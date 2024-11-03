Fort L.P. Sells 588 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Fort L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,392 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $6,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,382. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $6,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,382. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,630,672 shares of company stock valued at $110,992,440. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,399,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,629,439. The company has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.03. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $71.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

