Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Makes New $326,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 54.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,497 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 73,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IUSG stock opened at $131.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.36 and a 200-day moving average of $125.58. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.2513 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

