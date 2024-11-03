Foundation Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Foundation Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises about 1.4% of Foundation Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Foundation Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Syntrinsic LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 262.6% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

IJK traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $90.97. 604,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,777. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $69.85 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.45.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

