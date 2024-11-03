Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $300-340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $385.63 million. Fox Factory also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.270-1.420 EPS.
Fox Factory Stock Down 5.5 %
FOXF traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.02. 3,211,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 130.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.65. Fox Factory has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $86.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.26.
Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.86 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $198,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,597,135.04. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.
