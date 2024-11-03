Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $300-340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $385.63 million. Fox Factory also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.270-1.420 EPS.

FOXF traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.02. 3,211,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 130.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.65. Fox Factory has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $86.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.26.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.86 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FOXF shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Fox Factory from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fox Factory from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $198,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,597,135.04. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

