Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.825-0.825 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.3 billion-$25.3 billion.
Fujitsu Price Performance
FJTSY stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.84. The company had a trading volume of 158,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,363. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 0.90. Fujitsu has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $22.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.32.
