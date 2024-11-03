Fullcircle Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FOLD. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 40.3% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 37,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $291,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $372,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 434,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 222,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 19,366 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

Insider Activity at Amicus Therapeutics

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $9,398,532.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

FOLD opened at $11.47 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $14.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.21 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.47% and a negative net margin of 26.23%. Amicus Therapeutics’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

