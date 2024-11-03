Fullcircle Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.6% of Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,869,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $573.72 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $428.48 and a fifty-two week high of $588.93. The company has a market capitalization of $495.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $571.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $549.77.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

