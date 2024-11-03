Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.71 ($0.49) and traded as low as GBX 36.12 ($0.47). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.49), with a volume of 207,738 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.65) price objective on shares of Gaming Realms in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 37.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 37.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £110.56 million, a PE ratio of 1,875.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Isle of Man, Malta, Gibraltar, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

