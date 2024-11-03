Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.75 ($0.14), with a volume of 311000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.88 ($0.14).

Gemfields Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 11.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £127.24 million, a PE ratio of -1,087.50 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85.

Gemfields Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company operates in six segments: Kagem Mining Limited; Montepuez Ruby Mining Limitada; Development Assets; Fabergé; Corporate; and Other. It explores for emerald, beryl, ruby, corundum, gold, and allied minerals in Zambia, Mozambique, Ethiopia, and Madagascar.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gemfields Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemfields Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.