Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Position Lifted by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Generac accounts for approximately 1.1% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 831.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 240,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,288,000 after acquiring an additional 214,322 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 105,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,684,000 after purchasing an additional 16,541 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth $1,053,000. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in Generac by 135.8% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNRC stock traded up $3.36 on Friday, hitting $168.91. 1,045,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,352. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.27 and a 1-year high of $176.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.17 and a 200-day moving average of $148.31.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,346,790.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNRC. StockNews.com raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Generac from $148.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.10.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

