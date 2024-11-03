GFS Advisors LLC Has $4.17 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 11,097.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,970 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 46.0% during the third quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James cut Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,617,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,352,627.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,617,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,352,627.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $7,493,016.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,180,675.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,204,508 shares of company stock valued at $802,654,666. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PLTR opened at $41.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.60 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $45.14.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

